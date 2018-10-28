Harry Lee “Uncle Harry” Singleton, 63, of St. Helena Island, husband of Jeanette Gail Alston Singleton, died Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, at the Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Viewing is from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday in Helen Galloway’s Memorial Chapel of Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals. Funeral services are at noon Tuesday at the St. Paul Baptist Church in Burton. There will be no viewing after the eulogy. Burial will be in the Beaufort National Cemetery with military honors.
Arrangements by Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals.
