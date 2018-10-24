Harry L. “Uncle Harry” Singleton, 63, of the Wallace community of St. Helena Island and husband of Jeanette Gail Alston Singleton, died Tuesday at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements are being handled by Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals.
October 24, 2018 05:29 PM
