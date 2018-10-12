Ronald Goodwine, 61, of the Dr. White Community of St. Helena Island, died Wednesday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.
Viewing is from 3-7 p.m. Sunday in Helen Galloway’s Memorial Chapel of Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals.
Funeral services are at noon Monday at Bethesda Christian Fellowship on St. Helena Island. There will be no viewing after the eulogy. Burial will be in the Oakland Cemetery on St. Helena Island.
Arrangements are being handled by by Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals.
