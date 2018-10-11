Hattie Bryant

Hattie Beatrice Campbell Bryant, 80, a native of Hilton Head Island and wife of Jesse Bryant, died Oct. 5 in Boston.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Historic First African Baptist Church, Hilton Head Island. Burial will follow in Spanish Wells Cemetery, Hilton Head Island. The body will repose at the church from 10 a.m. Saturday until the hour of services, there will be no viewing after the eulogy.
Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.
