Warner Plahs

Warner W. Plahs, of Hilton Head Island and husband of Patricia Plahs, died Oct. 1.
His graveside service has been rescheduled to Friday at 10 a.m. at Beaufort National Cemetery.
Keith Funeral Services of Hilton Head is handling arrangements.
October 10, 2018 2:12 PM
