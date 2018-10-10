Death Notices

October 10, 2018 2:12 PM

Warner Plahs

Warner W. Plahs, of Hilton Head Island and husband of Patricia Plahs, died Oct. 1.

His graveside service has been rescheduled to Friday at 10 a.m. at Beaufort National Cemetery.

Keith Funeral Services of Hilton Head is handling arrangements.

Related content

Death Notices

Comments

Videos

Death Notices