Delilah Hewitt

Delilah “Dee” Hewitt, 76, of Beaufort, widow of Retired Marine Gunnery Sgt. Lonzo Hewitt, died Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, at Memorial Health University Medical Center, Savannah.
The family will receive friends from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday in the Joseph M. Wright Memorial Chapel of the funeral home. The funeral service will be held at noon Tuesday at Bethesda Christian Fellowship, St. Helena Island. Burial will follow in the Beaufort National Cemetery. The body will lie in repose at the church from 11 a.m. Tuesday until the hour of service. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.
Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.
