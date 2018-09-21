Death Notices

Charleigh Hinkle

September 21, 2018 04:53 PM

Charleigh Dinah Hinkle, infant daughter of Dwayne and Morgan Hinkle, died Thursday in Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

Graveside services will be held Monday at 2 p.m. in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

