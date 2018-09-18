Carolyn Irby

Carolyn Smalls Irby, 70, of Beaufort, wife of Pastor James D. Irby, died Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, at Hilton Head Regional Medical Center.
Wake Services will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Joseph M. Wright Memorial Chapel of Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Bethesda Christian Fellowship, St. Helena Island. Burial will follow in Beaufort Memorial Gardens. The body will repose at the church from 10 a.m. until the hour of services. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.
Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.
