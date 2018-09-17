Death Notices

James Sherrer

September 17, 2018 05:32 PM

James E. Sherrer, 76, of Bluffton died Thursday at Coastal Carolina Hospital in Hardeeville.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 20 at the Riverview Room at Riverbend.

Sauls Funeral Home is assisting the family.

