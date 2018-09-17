Death Notices

Edward Forrest

September 17, 2018 05:19 PM

Edward A. Forrest of Hilton Head Island and husband of Eileen Fitzgerald died Sept. 5 in Charleston at MUSC.

The Mass of Christian Burial has been rescheduled and will be celebrated at St. Francis by the Sea Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Interment will immediately follow the Mass in the Columbarium. Memorials may be sent to the Community Foundation of the Lowcountry at 4 Northridge Drive, Suite A, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926.

Arrangements by The Island Funeral Home and Crematory.

