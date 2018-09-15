Dorothy Smith

Dorothy Mae Layton Smith, 84, of Beaufort and widow of Major Smith, died September 8.
A public viewing will be held 5:30-8 p.m. Monday at Allen Chapel AME Church, 16 Shelter Church Road, Beaufort. The body will lie in repose at the church from 11 a.m. until the hour of services. The celebration of her life will be held Tuesday at Allen Chapel AME Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.
The Serenity Mortuary, Inc. of Summerville is in charge of the services.
