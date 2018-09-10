Leonard Henderson

SSG (Ret.) Leonard S. Henderson, 42, son of Gail Henderson of the Pocotaligo community of Yemassee, died Saturday, Sept.8, 2018, at his residence in Kileen, Texas.
Arrangements will be announced at a later time by Young Funeral Home.
September 10, 2018 05:47 PM
