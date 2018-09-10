Stephon Chaplin

Stephon Hakeem Chaplin, 20, of the Eddings Point community of St. Helena Island, and son of Monique Scott and Tyrone Chaplin, died Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at the Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements by Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals.
September 10, 2018 05:46 PM
Stephon Hakeem Chaplin, 20, of the Eddings Point community of St. Helena Island, and son of Monique Scott and Tyrone Chaplin, died Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at the Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements by Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals.
Comments