Sarah Hayes

Sarah Alston Hayes, 76, of the Saxonville community of St. Helena Island and wife of Lawrence Hayes Sr., died Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, at the Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Viewing is from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday in Helen Galloway’s Memorial Chapel of Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals. Funeral services are at 11 a.m. Friday at Jehovah Church of Jesus Christ, St. Helena Island. Burial will be in the St. Helena Memorial Garden on St. Helena Island.
Arrangements by Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals.
