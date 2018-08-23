Leroy Washington, Sr., 78, of Williams, native of Yemassee and husband of Diane Washington, died Sunday, Aug. 19 in Rock Hill.
Visitation will be on Friday from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Chapel of Young Funeral Home.
Wake service will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Pilgrimford Missionary Baptist Church in Yemasseee.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 25 at 2 p.m. at the Pilgrimford Missionary Baptist Church, with burial at the Pilgrimford Cemetery.
Arrangements by Young’s Funeral Home.
