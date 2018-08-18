Edgar Williams, 75, of the Big Estate Community of Beaufort County, and husband of Ora Williams, died August 12 at his residence.
A Presentation will be done at 4 p.m. Sunday at Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals, followed by public viewing from 4:30-10 p.m..
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Dale. The body will repose at the Church from 10 a.m. Monday until the hour of services. There will be no viewing after the eulogy. Burial with military honors will follow in Beaufort National Cemetery.
Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.
