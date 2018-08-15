Robert Quinn, 73, of Gray’s Hill and husband of Willie Mae Campbell Quinn, died Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018.
Wake services will be from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Joseph M. Wright Memorial Chapel of Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.
Funeral services will be at 9 a.m. Friday at the Gray’s Hill Baptist Church.
Burial with full military honors will follow at Beaufort National Cemetery. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.
Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.
