Death Notices

Robert Quinn

August 15, 2018 04:06 PM

Robert Quinn, 73, of Gray’s Hill and husband of Willie Mae Campbell Quinn, died Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018.

Wake services will be from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Joseph M. Wright Memorial Chapel of Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.

Funeral services will be at 9 a.m. Friday at the Gray’s Hill Baptist Church.

Burial with full military honors will follow at Beaufort National Cemetery. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.

Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.

  Comments  