Leon Bryan

Leon “Chow Man” Bryan, 64, of Hilton Head Island, and husband of Elmesa Bryan, died Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, at Memorial Health University Medical Center in
Savannah.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church on Hilton Head Island.
Burial will follow at Talbird Cemetery.
The body will repose at the Church from 10 a.m. until the hour of services. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.
Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.
Comments