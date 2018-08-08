Dwain Holiday

Dwain “Doc” Holiday, 64, of Lady’s Island and husband of Richardine “Dena” Holiday, died Sunday, July 29, 2018 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
A wake will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Joseph M. Wright Memorial Chapel of Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.
A funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at the Bethesda Christian Fellowship on St. Helena Island.
Burial will follow at the Beaufort National Cemetery with military honors. The body will repose at the church from 9 a.m. Friday until the hour of service.
There will be no viewing after the eulody.
Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.
