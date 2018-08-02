Death Notices

Frank Gadson

August 02, 2018 04:32 PM

SSGT Frank James Gadson (US Army Retired), 69, a native of St. Helena Island and widower of Jannie Speaks Gadson, died July 26, 2018 in Hiram, Georgia.

Wake services will be from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Joseph M. Wright Memorial Chapel of Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.

Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at Gray’s Hill Full Gospel Deliverance Church.

Burial with full military honors will follow at Beaufort Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.

  Comments  