William Middleton Jr.

William Henry Middleton Jr., 87, of Severn, Maryland, and a Beaufort native, died Monday, July 16, 2018, in Maryland.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the Donaldson Funeral Home and Crematory, Odenton, Maryland. The funeral will be at noon at the Donaldson Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Crownsville, Maryland.
Arrangements by Donaldson Funeral Home and Crematory, Odenton, Maryland. Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals is in charge of local announcements.
