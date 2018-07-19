Martin DeJesus, 68, of Gray’s Hill and husband of Evelyn S. Brown DeJesus, died Saturday, July 14, 2018 at Candler Hospital in Savannah.
A wake will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday in the sanctuary of the Tabernacle Baptist Church in Beaufort.
The funeral will be at noon Saturday at the Tabernacle Baptist Church.
Burial will follow at Beaufort Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Harriette Tubman Monument at Tabernacle Baptist Church.
Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.
