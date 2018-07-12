Lucian Rawls

Lucian Russell Rawls Jr., Colonel, United States Army (Retired), 91, of Beaufort and widower of Wren Gregorie Rawls, died Wednesday, July 11, 2018.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 20, at the Parish Church of St. Helena.
Burial will follow at the Parish Church of St. Helena Cemetery with Army Honors.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Parish Church of St. Helena or to The Porter Military Academy Alumni Association.
Arrangements by Copeland Funeral Service.
