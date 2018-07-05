Imogene Graham

Imogene Holder Graham, 93, of Port Royal and wife of Reverend Hoyt Graham, died Wednesday, July 4, 2018 at Sprenger Health Care at Port Royal Assisted Living.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at Carteret Street United Methodist Church.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday at Carteret Street United Methodist Church. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Friends of Caroline Hospice or to Carteret Street United Methodist Church.
Arrangements by Copeland Funeral Service.
Comments