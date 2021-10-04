Attorney accuses SC business embroiled in Murdaugh case of selling information to reporter

READ MORE Alex Murdaugh Coverage The Murdaugh family saga has dominated the news after another shooting, a resignation and criminal accusations — with Alex Murdaugh at the center of it all. Here are the latest updates on Alex Murdaugh. Expand All

An attorney representing the mother of Mallory Beach in a wrongful death suit accuses someone affiliated with the Parker’s convenience store of selling confidential information to a New York-based reporter.

Attorney Mark Tinsley accuses an unknown person or people involved with Parker’s of selling a mediation video and notes to former CNN journalist Vicky Ward, he said Monday. Such a sale would have violated S.C. ADR rules regarding confidentiality, Tinsley said.

“That’s just the tip of the iceberg,” he said. “They didn’t give her any of the stuff that reflected poorly on Parker’s. … Why would Parker’s be selling this stuff?”

Tinsley said Ward told his firm about the sale, but he does not know who sold it.

In a statement through her attorney, Edward Fenno, Ward denied having bought any information.

“The allegation that I bought anything is false,” the statement said. “I had a very pleasant meeting with Mark Tinsley, but there were obviously some crossed wires in our conversation, which he may have misinterpreted. I have never bought anything from anyone for journalistic purposes and I never would. I am deeply sorry he got that impression.”

Tinsley’s firm served Ward with a subpoena last month seeking her sworn testimony about the alleged sale, according to a copy of the subpoena filed in Beaufort County Friday. Ward’s deposition, as well as the depositions of two private investigators allegedly working for Parker’s or Parker’s attorneys, were scheduled for Monday, Tinsley said.

The subpoena also sought all materials related to the lawsuit that Ward allegedly obtained from Parker’s, law firms representing Parker’s or private investigators allegedly working for Parker’s (Private Investigation Services Group, LCC, Max Fratoddi and Henry Rosoda).

A representative from Private Investigation Services Group LLC said “no comment” when called Monday.

Mitch Griffith, one of the lawyers representing Parker’s in the civil suit, did not return a call for comment Monday.

Charleston-based attorney Fenno, who’s representing Ward, filed a motion Friday attempting to quash Tinsley’s subpoena. Fenno argued that Ward does not have to testify because of South Carolina’s shield law — which protects journalists from disclosing information gained while reporting.

Fenno, in his motion, did not concede that Ward obtained the confidential information that Tinsley accuses Parker’s of selling.

The motion called Tinsley’s subpoena a “fishing expedition” and an attempt to “piggyback on the press’s hard work.”

The motion includes a copy of Ward’s affidavit that said she is working on a documentary about the Murdaugh family and that when she showed up for an interview with Tinsley on Sept. 17, she was served with the subpoena.

Ward did not show up for her deposition scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday at the Vaux, Marscher, Berglind law firm in Bluffton, Fenno said.

Alexander Murdaugh, right, speaks with Jim Griffin, left, and Dick Harpootlian, second from left, defense lawyers for his son Paul Terry Murdaugh, seated, on May 6, 2019 at the Beaufort County Courthouse. Paul Murdaugh was facing three felony charges for the Feb. 24, 2019 boat crash which killed Mallory Beach. Drew Martin dmartin@islandpacket.com

The accusations against Parker’s are the latest developments in the ongoing saga of the prominent Murdaugh family of Hampton and a 2019 civil suit filed by Renee Beach, whose 19-year-old daughter died in a 2019 boat crash.

The wrongful death suit — and criminal charges against the boat’s alleged driver, Paul Murdaugh — resulted from the crash on Feb. 24, 2019. The boat, carrying six passengers, all ages 18 to 20, crashed into the RC Berkeley Bridge near Beaufort after the passengers had a night of drinking.

Paul Murdaugh, who was shot to death along with his mother in June, is the son of Alex Murdaugh and the younger brother of Buster Murdaugh. The lawsuit alleges that Paul used Buster’s driver’s license to buy alcohol from the Parker’s gas station hours before the boat crash that killed Beach.

In this Feb. 23, 2019 still from video surveillance, law enforcement says Paul Terry Murdaugh purchased alcohol and cigarettes using his brother’s identification at a Parker’s gas station on S.C. 170 in Ridgeland, S.C. S.C. Department of Natural Resources

After Paul’s death, criminal charges against him were dropped. He was alleged to have been the intoxicated driver on the boat that struck a piling under a bridge on Archer’s Creek, just outside a main entrance to the U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island base.

When the boat hit the bridge piling, Beach was ejected. Her body was found a week later in a marshy area about 5 miles away.

The civil lawsuit, filed just more than a month after the crash, contends that the responsibility for Beach’s death rests with Parkers 55 store, Paul’s father and owner of the boat, Alex Murdaugh, and brother Richard Alexander “Buster” Murdaugh Jr.

Vicky Ward

A screenshot of journalist Vicky Ward’s website. Screenshot

Vicky Ward, a British-born author and investigative journalist, is well known for her coverage of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. She is the host and producer of “Chasing Ghislaine” — a true crime podcast about Epstein’s alleged co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell.

In Ward’s affidavit, filed Friday in Beaufort County, she said she is working on a news documentary about the Murdaugh family.

She said she spent four days covering the Murdaugh family in September — two days in Beaufort County, one day in Hampton County and one day in Richland County.

During her visit, Ward said she requested an interview with Tinsley, the attorney representing Renee Beach. On Sept. 17, Tinsley called Ward and said he was available for an interview and insisted that it be done in person, Ward’s affidavit said.

Ward said she changed her flight, which was scheduled that day, and took her camera crew to meet Tinsley at the Vaux, Marscher, Berglind law firm in Bluffton. When she arrived, Tinsley was not there and a process server served her with the subpoena.

In her affidavit, Ward did not confirm or deny that she has the information requested in the subpoena, but said that any information would have been obtained while working on the documentary.