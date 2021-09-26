Crime & Public Safety

Driver has ‘potentially serious’ injuries after crash on Trask Parkway, officials say

A man has “potentially serious” injuries after a crash on Trask Parkway Saturday morning, according to a press release from the Burton Fire District.

The crash occurred before 12:30 a.m. on Trask Parkway by Detour Road in Seabrook, an unincorporated community in Beaufort County, the press release said. The car had rolled over multiple times before going off-road into trees.

The driver was able to pull himself from the wreckage before first responders arrived, the press release said. Beaufort County EMS and the Burton Fire District assisted with the crash. The man was transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital for treatment.

On Sept. 13, an elderly man was killed on Trask Parkway and Fiddlerville Cove Road after his pickup truck also rolled over several times and crashed into the tree line. The 75-year-old was ejected from the vehicle, S.C. Highway Patrol Trooper Brian Lee said in a press release at the time. Beaufort County Coroner David Ott told the Island Packet at the time that it was unclear whether a medical incident caused the crash in that instance.

