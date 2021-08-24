Armed and dangerous Midlands man wanted after shooting, sheriff’s office says

An armed and dangerous Midlands man is wanted after a shooting last weekend, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office said.

Dariel Wade Martin, 35, is wanted for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.

Over the weekend, the Lugoff resident fired a gun into an unoccupied car on Dry Branch Road, the sheriff’s office said. That’s in Lugoff, between Interstate 20 and U.S. 601.

Anyone who has information about Martin or the shooting is asked to call at 803-425-1512 or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

Martin is also facing pending a charge of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, and two counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature from a 2018 arrest, Kershaw County court records show. Martin was also charged with second-degree domestic violence following an arrest in March, and that count is still pending, according to court records.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.