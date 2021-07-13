Man who worked at Midlands nursing home tried to sexually assault resident, AG says

A man who worked at a Midlands nursing home was charged with multiple sex crimes after an incident involving a vulnerable adult living in the facility, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said.

Towodi Shequoyah, aka Abdullah Muhammad, was accused of exposing himself to and attempting to sexually assault a nursing home resident in February, S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson said in a news release.

The 37-year-old Shequoyah was employed at the Sumter County nursing home at the time, according to the release.

The resident is considered a vulnerable adult, according to South Carolina law. Further information on the condition of the resident was not available.

Shequoyah was charged with attempt to commit abuse of a vulnerable adult, and a third-degree count of attempt to commit criminal sexual conduct, the S.C. Attorney General’s Office said.

There was no word on what led to the investigation.

Shequoyah remains behind bars at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center after his bond was denied, jail records show.

If convicted, Shequoyah faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison on the attempt to commit abuse of a vulnerable adult charge, and 10 years for the attempt to commit criminal sexual conduct charge, according to South Carolina law.

The investigation was conducted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.