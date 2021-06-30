Family on Hilton Head displaced from their home after a fire started in their bathroom

A family has been displaced after a fire started on Tuesday at their home on Hilton Head Island.

The Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue answered a 7:52 p.m. call of a fire at an apartment complex on Southwood Park Drive, according to Deputy Fire Marshall Russell Rogers. The family of three had to vacate their home at Hilton Head Gardens Apartments near U.S. 278 on the north end of the island due to “smoke and heat damage,” Rogers said.

The fire started in a bathroom, and family members were taken to the Hilton Head Hospital, according to Rogers. The fire is believed to have been caused by the in-home electrical system, Rogers said, but officials won’t know for sure until an investigation is complete.

American Red Cross is assisting the family with finding clothing, food and lodging, according to a press release.