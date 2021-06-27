Hilton Head firefighters called to storm drain Saturday find an adorable surprise

Hilton Head firefighters were called to a storm drain Saturday evening and found something unexpected inside.

Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue responded to a call for help at a storm drain around 7:20 p.m., according to Fire Marshal Joheida Fister. The caller was at Queen’s Grant, a vacation rental villa complex on the island, and said they could hear a kitten crying from inside the drain, according to a post on the town’s official Facebook page.

“We have no idea how it happened,” Fister said. “They (responding firefighters) didn’t see any cats around.”

When Truck 6 & Battalion 1 arrived, firefighters used a circular saw to cut through the metal grating of the drain to get to the kitten. They weren’t sure how far down the kitten was, according to the Facebook post. The kitten was rescued at 8:12 p.m. and is now safe and dry, according to Fister.

“The people who called in, they ended up taking the kitten,” Fister said.

Anyone who finds a trapped animal such as this can call Beaufort County Animal Control, Fister said, or contact the Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue non-emergency line for help.