SC prison gang allegedly spurred crime wave of killings, kidnappings, drugs and guns

Murder for hire, gangs, kidnapping, international drug trafficking and guns galore — all were part of an alleged “sprawling criminal enterprise” inside and outside South Carolina’s state prisons described in a 147-count indictment unveiled Thursday afternoon by federal, state and local law enforcement officials.

The 101-page indictment, which names 40 defendants including 18 women, is the result of a three-and-a-half year investigation involving dozens of law officers. Most of the defendants appear to have been civilians at the time they were charged.

The charges encompass what officials are calling the "largest federal racketeering conspiracy in South Carolina history." Officials called a press conference Thursday to announce the charges at the Department of Corrections' Broad River Road complex. The prison houses death row and other high security confinement facilities.





Part of the alleged conspiracy was to distribute methamphetamine around Lexington County, the indictment said.

“To anyone who would try to harm the people of South Carolina with violence, intimidation or extortion, we are coming after you wherever you are,” said United States Attorney for South Carolina Peter McCoy, in a prepared statement. “Neither pandemic nor prison walls will provide refuge.”

A killing carried out by the gang involved the death of S.C. prison inmate Kendrick Hoover, who was stabbed to death on March 1, 2017, by defendant Edward “Eddie Boss” Akridge, the indictment said.

Several months later, in July 2017, the case that would result in Thursday’s announcement began as an investigation involving federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents and the Lexington County multi-agency narcotics team into methamphetamine and gun trafficking.

As the investigation expanded, it focused on a gang called the Insane Gangster Disciples (IGD), a branch of nationwide gang Folk Nation.

According to the indictment, several IGD members, while inside state prison and with the assistance of others on the outside, ran a drug empire from prison using contraband cell phones and other means.

The empire included an educational component, where veteran gang members ”taught other members and associates how to commit certain crimes, including drug trafficking and money laundering,” the indictment said.

Members also “acquired, stored, borrowed, transferred, carried, and used firearms and other weapons to engage in attacks and armed conflict with others,” the indictment said.

Members could be beaten or forced to write essays if they failed to follow the rules, the indictment said.

The indictment said several IGD gang members in prison ordered “violent retaliatory measures against those they believed were providing information to law enforcement” and against others believed to have stolen drug proceeds from the gang.

“These violent acts, to include murder and kidnapping, were often carried out by IGD members outside the jails,” said a press release accompanying the indictment.

The indictment described the IGD as made up mostly of white members, “unlike many Folk Nation-aligned gangs.” Gang members include males, who are called “Brothers of the Struggle,“ and women, who are called “Sisters of the Struggle.”

Purposes of the gang were to provide “safe houses” to hide from police outside prison, give financial aid to members for bond if they were jailed, to launder money, smuggle drugs and cell phones into prisons and jails, kill or kidnap anyone who got in their way, deliberately making victims and witnesses of their crimes fear retribution, the indictment said.

Seventeen of the 40 defendants were charged specifically with carrying out crimes including murder, robbery, arson, kidnapping and intimidating a witness, the indictment said.

To avoid detection by law enforcement, gang members “deliberately employed specialized methods of drug distribution such as ‘dead drops’ to avoid face-to-face transactions and tasked gang members from one geographical area to travel to another geographical area to commit violent acts,” the indictment said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.