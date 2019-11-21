Crime & Public Safety

Ridgeland prison inmate charged with cellmate’s murder last month, arrest warrant says

A Ridgeland Correctional Institution inmate was charged with killing his cellmate early last month, according to a S.C. Department of Corrections news release. The homicide is the second at the prison in two months, records show.

Jeffrey Bryan Henderson, 33, attacked his cellmate, Michael Boyd Edwards, 29, in their cell sometime between 3:30 a.m and 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 9, according to the arrest warrant.

Edwards’ cause of death, listed on the arrest warrant, was asphyxia/ligature strangulation.

Henderson is serving a 15-year sentence for second-degree burglary. In the past three years, he’s also served time for multiple domestic violence and drug charges, according to his inmate detail report.

Henderson is being housed at Perry Correctional Institution in Pelzer while the murder charge is pending, the release said.

At the time of his death, Edwards was serving a 10-year sentence for armed robbery, with a projected release date of 2023.

The arrest warrant was dated Oct. 9, the day of the killing, but was not released by the Department of Corrections until Thursday.

Another inmate in Ridgeland, Allen S. Fulton, 31, was killed in a separate incident last week that is being investigated as a homicide.

