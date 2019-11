Crime & Public Safety Ridgeland SC man convicted, sentenced to 30 years in prison for 2017 murder November 01, 2019 05:10 PM

A Ridgeland S.C. man was found guilty of murder and sentenced to 30 years in prison on Oct. 31, 2019, after a three-day trial. Police say David Eric Hugue Jr., 30, shot 34-year-old Lamar Heyward in February 2017.