She was beaten, bound and her home torched. Jury says Beaufort Co. neighbor guilty of murder

A Burton woman was found guilty Thursday of killing a neighbor in December 2016, a shocking crime in which the neighbor was beaten, wrapped in blankets and bound with duct tape before her house was set on fire.

A Beaufort County jury convicted Courtney Brock, 25, of murder, one of three believed to have participated in the death of Teresa Seigler, a 56-year-old grandmother who lived down the street from Brock in Bon Aire Estates.

Brock, who was sentenced to 30 years in prison, is the second to be convicted in the murder case. One other is awaiting trial.

“Teresa had chronic pain and a number of prescriptions,” said Hunter Swanson of the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, who prosecuted the case. “Beyond these drugs, about the only other thing she had to her name was a generous heart. Even though she had her own troubles and was of modest means, she was known for helping out neighbors who were struggling to pay bills or buy groceries.”

Brock is one of the people Seigler helped.

Seigler’s body was found covered in gasoline when firefighters responded to the fire at her Falls Road house.

The fire was immediately deemed suspicious, but it took months for the public to learn details about the suspects and other violent acts connected to the murder.

Experts said Seigler’s body sustained blunt force trauma to the head, a broken rib and multiple contusions and bruising.

The jury of seven women and five men deliberated for about 2.5 hours before delivering the verdict. Members asked to see text messages and phone records, along with refill dates for Seigler’s pill bottles.

Before sentencing Brock, Third Judicial Circuit Judge Kristi F. Curtis said, “I feel for the Seigler family, and I appreicate that you have been here all week. ... I am very sorry for the circumstances. Miss Brock, I’m sorry for your circumstances as well.”

In April, Brian Walls of Burton was sentenced to 40 years in prison for Seigler’s murder. John Priester, described as homeless by police, also faces murder charges for the crime.

Two juveniles are charged with setting the fire but were not charged in the murder.

Seigler’s daughter, Hannah, said her mother was not vindictive. “If she was here right now, she would want to say she forgave them,” she said Wednesday. “I don’t hate them. They have to answer to God. They have to turn their lives around and change for God.”

The Case

Brock told the jury she liked Seigler and that the two had become friends after Seigler let the young mother once stay with her for a short period.

At the time of the murder, Brock was living near Seigler.

Brock said the two would visit over dinner and would also talk while smoking marijuana. Although Brock said she was not involved in Seigler’s murder, Swanson argued that forensic evidence proved Brock’s guilt.

A thumb print was found on duct tape binding Seigler’s arms, experts testified.

Brock’s personal items, such as a Victoria’s Secret makeup bag and clothes, were found in a backpack with Seigler’s pill bottles and wadded-up duct tape, witnesses testified. Brock’s DNA was on the items and the backpack was found in the front passenger seat of a vehicle she was in when found by police.

Brock said she doesn’t know how her items ended up in the bag.

Family Grief

It has been nearly three years since the murder, and some days are harder than others, Hannah Seigler said.

“I try to have a smile on my face,” she said. “But there are some days I just can’t. There are days I can’t stop crying.”

Seven grandchildren are growing up without their grandmother, Hannah Seigler said.

“My daughter is 12,” she said. “She had a good relationship with my mom. There are days she breaks down.”

The Seigler family is still waiting for the trials of Priester and the juveniles.