Crime & Public Safety
70-year-old Beaufort woman’s suspicious death now a homicide investigation, police say
The death of a 70-year-old woman found inside her Beaufort home Wednesday is being investigated as a homicide, a Friday news release from the Beaufort Police Department said.
Theresa Lee Cooker was found by her rental company Wednesday morning inside her Polk Street home.
Cooker’s vehicle, which was missing from her home when law enforcement arrived, was found Thursday in the Seabrook area and processed for evidence, the release said.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information on can contact Inv. Waddell at 843-322-7974 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-274-6372.
Comments