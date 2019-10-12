Crime & Public Safety

70-year-old Beaufort woman’s suspicious death now a homicide investigation, police say

The death of a 70-year-old woman found inside her Beaufort home Wednesday is being investigated as a homicide, a Friday news release from the Beaufort Police Department said.

Theresa Lee Cooker was found by her rental company Wednesday morning inside her Polk Street home.

Cooker’s vehicle, which was missing from her home when law enforcement arrived, was found Thursday in the Seabrook area and processed for evidence, the release said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on can contact Inv. Waddell at 843-322-7974 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-274-6372.

Profile Image of Lana Ferguson
Lana Ferguson
Lana Ferguson has covered news of all sorts for The Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette since June 2018. Before coming to the Lowcountry, she worked for publications in her home state of Virginia and graduated from the University of Mississippi, where she was editor of the college’s daily newspaper.
Support my work with a digital subscription
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
  Comments  