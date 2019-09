Crime & Public Safety Coast Guard helicopter crew medevacs man from cargo ship near Tybee Island GA September 18, 2019 09:42 AM

A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew medevacs a 37-year old man on Sept. 17, 2019, from a cargo ship 24 miles east of Tybee Island, Georgia. The man reportedly suffered a lower-body injury.