Hilton Head Plantation man charged with Peeping Tom after neighbor shows police video

A 64-year-old Hilton Head Island man was arrested Friday after a neighbor caught the man on video looking into his windows earlier this month, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

The man, who lives in the Old Fort Drive neighborhood of Hilton Head Plantation, was charged with three Peeping Tom counts for incidents involving his neighbors, but deputies are “looking into whether or not there could be other victims,” Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Bob Bromage said.

The man’s neighbor told police he installed cameras outside of his home about two months ago and has seen someone enter his yard on several occasions. After changing the position of the camera to get a better angle, the neighbor caught a video of the man, who was identified as his neighbor, entering his yard and peaking in his bathroom window, the report said.

On video, the neighbor watched the man walk to the backyard of the residence, looking into the kitchen through the back windows of the home, the report said.

It appeared the man was looking for the woman who lived there while her husband was at work, according to police.

The man went from window to window for about an hour, trying to catch a glimpse of the woman, according to the report.

After the neighbor showed deputies video evidence, the man was questioned and taken into custody Friday.

He was released on a $15,000 personal recognizance bond, according to online records. He was ordered to live at his other residence at Half Penny Lane in Port Royal Plantation while out on bond.

He faces up to nine years imprisonment if convicted of all three charges.