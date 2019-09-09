Beaufort teen charged as adult for attempted murder of another juvenile, police say

Beaufort County Detention Center

Shymire Reaves, 17, of Beaufort was charged as an adult Monday for attempted murder following a shooting that injured another juvenile, a City of Beaufort Police Department release says.

He remained detained at Beaufort County Detention Center Monday evening.

Deputies responded to the area of 2400 Southside Blvd. regarding a fight about 7:15 p.m. Sunday.

“The investigation revealed a fight ensued between two subjects over a long standing issue between them,” the release says. “During the fight, a juvenile victim was shot in the waist area with a modified .22 cal rifle.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The victim was transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital with a non-life threatening wound, the release says.

A conviction for attempted murder can result in up to 30 years in prison, according to S.C. code.