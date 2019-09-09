Crime & Public Safety
Beaufort teen charged as adult for attempted murder of another juvenile, police say
Shymire Reaves, 17, of Beaufort was charged as an adult Monday for attempted murder following a shooting that injured another juvenile, a City of Beaufort Police Department release says.
He remained detained at Beaufort County Detention Center Monday evening.
Deputies responded to the area of 2400 Southside Blvd. regarding a fight about 7:15 p.m. Sunday.
“The investigation revealed a fight ensued between two subjects over a long standing issue between them,” the release says. “During the fight, a juvenile victim was shot in the waist area with a modified .22 cal rifle.”
The victim was transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital with a non-life threatening wound, the release says.
A conviction for attempted murder can result in up to 30 years in prison, according to S.C. code.
