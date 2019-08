Crime & Public Safety SC man who raped, impregnated a 10-year-old in 2016 sentenced to life in prison August 07, 2019 04:18 PM

A 37-year-old Hampton County, S.C., man was convicted on August 7, 2019, of first-degree criminal sexual assault with a minor under 11. Investigators say he raped and impregnated a 10-year-old in 2016. He's been sentenced to life in prison.