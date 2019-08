Crime & Public Safety Listen: Two 911 calls made minutes after fatal Hilton Head Jet Ski crash August 05, 2019 03:17 PM

The owner of Sea Monkeys Watersports and one of the jet ski rental company's guides both called 911 within minutes of the jet ski crash that led to the death of 20-year-old tourist Ciara Eiriz near Hilton Head Island on July 30, 2019.