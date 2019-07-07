Pedestrian airlifted after being struck near Sea Pines Circle, officials say

A pedestrian has “significant injuries” after being struck by a vehicle near Sea Pines Circle on Hilton Head Head Island about 10:50 p.m. Saturday, police and fire officials said Sunday.

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Bob Bromage said an individual was airlifted from the scene. He said S.C. Highway Patrol is leading the investigation.

The pedestrian was hit on Palmetto Bay Road in the eastbound lanes, Hilton Head Fire Rescue spokesperson Joheida Fister said Sunday. She said the incident happened between Enmark and Sea Pines Circle.

The patient was airlifted to Savannah, Fister said.