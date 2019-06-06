Parents at work when baby fatally injured, reports say. Beaufort babysitter charged

Beaufort babysitter charged after infant dies from blunt force trauma to the head 22-year-old Alisha Picone of Beaufort, S.C., was arrested and charged with homicide by child abuse months after an infant she was babysitting died from blunt force trauma to the head. Here's what we know. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK 22-year-old Alisha Picone of Beaufort, S.C., was arrested and charged with homicide by child abuse months after an infant she was babysitting died from blunt force trauma to the head. Here's what we know.

The Shell Point mother of a 10-month-old allegedly killed by his babysitter was at work when she received a call that her son was injured, a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office police report says.

Alisha Marie Picone, 22, of Beaufort was charged Friday with homicide by child abuse related to the baby’s death. She was released the same day on a $90,000 property bond, Beaufort County Court records show.

Court records list Picone’s address as the property used for the bond.

Restrictions on the bond include Picone not being allowed to apply for a passport, work as a child care provider or come into contact with children who are not her own.

On June 4, the child’s mother missed a call from Picone about 3 p.m., the police report says. The mother returned Picone’s call and was told by the babysitter that an ambulance was on the way to her home.

A 911 call had been made about an infant in medical distress, a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release says.

The arrest warrant for Picone alleges she “did willfully and unlawfully commit the offense” on Jan. 4 between noon and 3 p.m.





“The defendant was babysitting the 10-month old victim when the victim sustained a fatal head trauma at the hands of the defendant,” the warrant alleges.

It says the incident occurred at Picone’s address.

Portions of the police report are redacted.

About 4 p.m., both parents had arrived at the hospital and were told the child had been sedated. They were also told hospital staff were trying to get a helicopter to transport the baby to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.





After learning weather conditions would not permit a helicopter to fly, the parents rode in an ambulance with their son to Charleston, the police report says.

They arrived at MUSC about 9 p.m., the mother told police in an interview. The baby later died.

During an autopsy, pathologists determined that he had head injuries, the news release said.

Felony homicide by child abuse carries a sentence of 20 years to life imprisonment if convicted.

In an unrelated high-profile Beaufort case involving the charge of homicide by child abuse, Roy White received a 25-year sentence that was reduced to 15 years in the death of 7-year-old Kimberly Slattery.

White served 12 years in prison and was released in December 2011. In October, White was charged with 1st degree burglary.