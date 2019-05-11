Drunk man brought whiskey to Hilton Head bar, said he wanted to ‘kill cops,’ report says

Here’s what bartenders do to keep you from overdrinking Stefan Huebner, co-owner of Dot Dot Dot, shares what bartenders do to follow laws that prevent overserving customers at bars. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Stefan Huebner, co-owner of Dot Dot Dot, shares what bartenders do to follow laws that prevent overserving customers at bars.

An elderly Hilton Head man was arrested Wednesday around 7 p.m. after he walked into Fish Casual Coastal Seafood, put his card on the bar and said “I think there is money on it,” to the bartender, according to a report from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

The bartender at the restaurant responded “I don’t think I’ll have a beer for you then,” before noticing the man had a bottle of Black Velvet Canadian Whiskey in his pocket, the report says.

When sheriff’s deputies arrived, the man had been escorted out of the restaurant and was lying on the ground, according to the report.

He was arrested for public disorderly conduct, started to swear at people walking by the restaurant and yelling about how he wanted to “kill cops” as he was searched for identification, the report says.

Deputies poured out the remaining quarter bottle of whiskey found in his pocket before transporting the man to the Beaufort County Detention Center, according to the report.

Once he arrived at the detention center, staff advised deputies the man would have to go to Beaufort Memorial Hospital due to his high level of intoxication.

Upon admittance at the hospital, the man’s blood alcohol concentration was measured to be .30, the report says — 3.75 times the legal limit of .08.

After he “sobered up,” the man was transported back to the detention center and booked just after midnight Thursday, according to the Beaufort County jail log.