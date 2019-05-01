Human trafficking investigation leads to charges for Hardeeville police officer, officials say

Sex charges in South Carolina: How do the numbers add up? Sex charges, including harassment and discrimination, are not just issues in Hollywood. We took a look at the numbers here in South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sex charges, including harassment and discrimination, are not just issues in Hollywood. We took a look at the numbers here in South Carolina.

A Hardeeville police officer is on unpaid administrative leave after he allegedly used his position as a law enforcement officer in “aiding other persons to commit criminal acts,” earlier this month, according to Hardeeville Police Department Chief Sam Woodward and documents obtained by The Island Packet.

Jessie Leerowan Tyson III, 28, of Hardeeville, was arrested and charged with common law misconduct in office on April 20, according to Jasper County court documents. Tyson —who had been with the department for about a year — was arrested by S.C. Law Enforcement Division and booked in the Jasper County Detention Center.

He was immediately put on administrative leave without pay following the arrest, Woodward said.

Tyson committed the offense on or about April 18 by “using information obtained through his position as a law enforcement officer in the furtherance of aiding other persons to commit criminal acts,” according to the arrest warrant.





“We have been working on a case in Hardeeville having to deal with prostitution and human trafficking here when some information came up,” Woodward said. He said he could not comment on specific details because the investigation is ongoing.

Tyson’s arrest was made in connection with an investigation conducted by SLED, spokesperson Thom Berry said. He said it is not unusual for SLED to be asked to conduct an investigation when a law enforcement officer or correctional officer is involved.





The charge for common law misconduct in office carries a punishment of up to 10 years in prison, Berry said.

Tyson worked for the Fairfax Police Department in Allendale County before joining the Hardeeville department.

“There was nothing in his background or anything that caused us concern at the time he was hired,” Woodward said.

Tyson was freed on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond the day of his arrest, court documents say.

Weeks before his arrest, Tyson was one of the officers honored by the City of Hardeeville for helping people escape the Feb. 24th fire inside the Knights Inn hotel.