Updated traffic alert: 2 crashes near SC 170 bridge back up traffic, 1 driver injured

A dump truck struck the S.C. 170 bridge Monday morning around 6:30 a.m., causing a several-hour traffic jam on the highway at the Okatie interchange, according to a news release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Around the same time, a collision on top of the same bridge stopped traffic on U.S. 278 heading both eastbound and westbound, according to the Bluffton Township Fire District.

By 11:20 a.m., the scene had been cleared. But traffic was still backed up.

“The truck that overturned this morning at the intersection of Highway 170 and U.S. 278 has been removed from the road,” according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office. “In addition, the traffic lights that were damaged during the accident have been repaired. Traffic is still backed up, especially for motorists traveling west on Highway 170, but should start flowing soon.”

The S.C. Department of Public Safety also announced via news release that all lanes were open as of 11 a.m.

Google Maps showed a 15-minute delay in the area as of 11:20 a.m.

The dump truck underneath the bridge spilled diesel fuel on the road, Maj. Bob Bromage of the Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

The S.C. Department of Transportation and “wreckers” were on the scene, according to the release.

The driver of the truck was injured in the collision, Bromage said.

Westbound traffic appeared to be backed up well into Bluffton near Cove Road, according to traffic cameras around 8:30 a.m.

Westbound traffic on U.S. 278 Monday morning, April 22 after a dump truck collided with the S.C. 170 bridge. Beaufort Co. traffic cameras

Eastbound, things weren’t looking much better, as the traffic jam reached out to the Hardeeville Walmart at 8:30 a.m.

