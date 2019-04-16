For more than an hour, firefighters were working to extinguish a condominium complex fire in the Point Comfort area of Hilton Head Island, officials said Tuesday night.

Hilton Head Fire and Rescue responded at about 8:37 p.m. to the fire located in a four townhouse building on Anchorage Point Road at Broad Creek Landing,

At about 9:20 p.m., multiple Hilton Head Fire and Rescue units continued working on the fire on Anchorage Point Road at Broad Creek Landing, department fire marshal Joheida Fister said.





Fister said the fire started in a middle unit and caused what appears to be minimal damage to a neighboring unit.

“I haven’t been able to get inside yet to see what the damage is,” Fister said about 10:10 p.m. “It looks like it was pretty much confined to the unit it started in.”

Nobody was in the unit where the fire originated, Fister said. She said residents were home in units connected to it. She said they were able to exit safely.

The cause of the fire is unknown, Fister said.

The fire was out just before 10 p.m., according to Maj. Bob Bromage of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Bromage said no one was injured in the fire.

In November, a Shipyard Plantation condominium caught fire. A resident of the home was taking a nap when the fire broke out. The homeowners pet pug woke them up alerting them to the fire. They were able to escape without injuries.