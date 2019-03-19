Dogs killed in Beaufort County house fire, officials say

A fire at a home in northern Beaufort County killed multiple dogs Monday, fire officials said.
Firefighters were working to extinguish the fire at a home on Oak Bluff Court near Laurel Bay on Monday morning, Burton Fire District Lt. Dan Byrne said. The road was closed and multiple dogs had died, the department said in a Facebook post.
It was not immediately whether there were any people inside or if anyone was injured in the fire.
This story will be updated.
