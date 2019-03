27-year-old Seabrook man found guilty of murder, sentenced to 40 years in prison

March 14, 2019 10:50 AM

Dontarious Wright , 27, of Seabrook, was found guilty for the murder of Adrian Lamont “Mont” Manigo and sentenced to 40 years in prison. Wright shot Manigo in 2017 at a gathering in Lobeco, S.C.