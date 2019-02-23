$19 million of cocaine found in pineapple shipment at Savannah seaport, officials say

Federal officers in Savannah discovered $19 million of cocaine in an unusual place: a shipment of fresh pineapples.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers were working in the Savannah seaport in November when they came across 450 packages of cocaine hidden in a shipment of pineapples from Cartagena, Colombia, a Friday news release from the agency said.

The packages of cocaine weighed 1,157 pounds, the release said, and on a typical day nationally, CBP seizes more than 5,000 pounds of drugs.

The discovery of the cocaine — which has an estimated street value of $19,114,940 — is still under investigation, the release said.

CBP conducts operations at ports of entry throughout the country, including regularly screening arriving international passengers and cargo for narcotics, weapons, and other restricted or prohibited products.