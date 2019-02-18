Crime & Public Safety

Man stole 32 shirts from Tanger 1 store, report says. Here’s how much they were worth

By Katherine Kokal

February 18, 2019 02:48 PM

A man walked into the Tommy Hilfiger store at Tanger Outlet Center 1 in Bluffton on Sunday and walked out with 32 shirts without paying, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

The manager of the store said the shirts were being sold for $64.99 each, meaning the alleged shoplifter made off with over $2,000 of merchandise on Feb. 17.

The suspect — who has not yet been identified — was in the store for less than one minute on Sunday afternoon, the report said.

He ran out of the store and toward the shopping center’s Bluffton Parkway exit.

The store’s manager said she would submit store surveillance footage to the Sheriff’s Office and will press charges against the man once he’s identified.

Katherine Kokal

Katherine Kokal moved to South Carolina in 2018 after graduating from the University of Missouri with a degree in Print and Digital International Journalism. To date, she has won two South Carolina Press Association Awards for in-depth reporting and government beat reporting. On the weekends, you’ll find her doing yoga and hiking Pinckney Island.

